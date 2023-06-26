Law professor sues University of Colorado over discrimination claims

By Karen Sloan

June 26 (Reuters) - A longtime University of Colorado law professor has sued the university and its law school dean, alleging pay discrimination and retaliation.

Paul Campos filed a lawsuit on Friday in a Colorado federal court, claiming that he is paid less than his white colleagues. Campos is the only Latino on the faculty, according to his suit. Campos also alleges that law school dean Lolita Buckner Inniss retaliated against him for raising concerns about his compensation and for taking parental leave.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment on the lawsuit, nor did Inniss. Campos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Campos has taught at the Boulder law school since 1990. He rose to prominence in 2011 as a vocal critic of legal education’s economic model. From 2011 to 2015, his blog Inside the Law School Scam chronicled what Campos said were misrepresentations of the job prospects offered by many law schools that left graduates with hefty student loan burdens.

According to his lawsuit, a 2021 pay study by the university found that Campos earned nearly $14,000 less per year than white law faculty. Campos is the most senior law faculty member without an endowed professorship, his suit claims.

In May 2022, Campos learned that he had earned an unusually low annual faculty rating for his work the previous year, which he alleged was due to racial bias and retaliation for taking paternity leave in 2021, according to his suit.

After complaining to the university, Campos claims Inniss retaliated against him by removing him from the law school’s faculty evaluations committee and preventing him from teaching property law in the spring 2023 semester on the grounds that he had used “racially offensive and gender biased” comments in class the previous year.

Campos’ suit claims that the university has not provided any evidence of such comments and that a review of video recordings from his class confirms that he did not use offensive and biased language.

