Law firm Weitz & Luxenberg says has reached Glyphosate settlement with Bayer

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - Weitz & Luxenberg said on Wednesday it and other law firms reached a settlement with Bayer BAYGn.DE on behalf of almost one hundred thousand Americans who had been diagnosed with cancer after exposure to Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller.

The German drugs and pesticides group is keen to draw a line under the legal dispute over Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers, which it inherited via its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michael Nienaber)

