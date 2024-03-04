Law firm Schulte Roth sued by investment fund over ‘exorbitant’ fees

By Mike Scarcella

March 4 (Reuters) - Law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel has been sued in Texas state court by an investment fund that claims the firm is pursuing “exorbitant and unjustified" fees for its work on a failed investment in bankrupt retailer Tuesday Morning.

Privately held fund Invictus Special Situations Master 1, which is controlled by TREO Vitus GP LLC, last week asked a judge to stop the law firm from moving ahead with an arbitration proceeding that seeks more than $5.3 million in fees.

The fund said it did not agree to any arbitration with Schulte Roth and that a judge, not an arbitrator, should determine any liability of compensation owed to the New York-based firm.

A spokesperson for Schulte Roth and attorneys for the fund had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit claims that Schulte Roth had a long-standing relationship with the fund’s former managers at Austin-based Invictus Global Management, who engaged the firm to advance millions of dollars in financing to help carry Texas-based national home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning out of bankruptcy.

Three loans turned out to be “disastrous” when Tuesday Morning ended up liquidating instead of emerging from bankruptcy, the fund said in its lawsuit. The fund said it now "faces little hope" of achieving a positive investment return and more likely a "substantial loss."

The fund said Schulte Roth's contract terms, including an hourly rate of more than $2,000, were "extraordinary."

Not only did the firm have an engagement agreement that allowed it to collect a 20% "success" fee for its work on the catastrophic investment, but its agreement to arbitrate any fee dispute was with the former fund managers, not Invictus, the lawsuit said.

“Whatever the merits of defendants’ claim for attorneys’ fees, they have no right to haul the fund into an arbitration proceeding to which it did not consent,” the fund alleged.

The case is Invictus Special Situations Master 1, by and through TREO Vitus GP LLC v. Schulte Roth & Zabel et al, 455th Civil District Court, Travis County, No. D-1-GN-24-001280.

For plaintiff: Christopher Hilton and Judd Stone II of Stone Hilton PLLC

For defendants: No appearance yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

