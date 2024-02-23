Law firm Quinn Emanuel picked to lead Amazon returns litigation

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge has appointed U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to help steer consolidated class-action litigation accusing Amazon.com of duping customers about its return policies.

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle on Thursday selected the 1,000-lawyer Quinn Emanuel, working with Zigler Law Group, as lead plaintiffs counsel in the proposed nationwide consumer class action against Amazon.

The leadership role is coveted by law firms as a chance to guide cases and potentially earn a more substantial cut of legal fees from any settlement or judgment.

Quinn Emanuel said in its bid to lead the case that the firm has “the capability of matching Amazon’s vast financial and legal resources” and that it had spearheaded the claims with a “heavily-sourced, first-of-its-kind action” in September.

The lawsuit alleged Amazon had shown a “systematic failure” to make promised refunds for purchases that were returned on time. Amazon has denied the claims.

Whitehead in his order said the Quinn Emanuel team was “best suited to represent the interest of the class members here.”

Quinn Emanuel attorneys on the case they were "pleased by the decision and we look forward to moving ahead with this important case on behalf of the class."

Whitehead rejected a combined leadership bid from Seattle-based Terrell Marshall Law Group and George Feldman McDonald. Attorneys from the two firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon faces an array of consumer and government lawsuits challenging its business practices.

The Federal Trade Commission last year accused Amazon of operating an illegal monopoly in a drive to bar merchants from offering better prices on other platforms. The trial in that case is set for October 2026.

Amazon also faces lawsuits from consumers alleging they are paying artificially inflated prices for goods sold on the platform.

The case is In re: Amazon Return Policy Litigation, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, No. 2:23-cv-01372-JNW.

Read more:

Amazon asks judge to toss US class action over Prime benefits

Online retailer Zulily sues 'bullying' Amazon in antitrust lawsuit

Amazon, fighting consumer lawsuit, says 'guaranteed' delivery has limits

Amazon customers lodge class action over charges for returned goods

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.