Law firm Quinn Emanuel formally enters Delaware market with new partner hire

By David Thomas

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Thursday said it has hired a new partner in Wilmington, Delaware to lead a new office in the state, which hosts one of the country's most important courts for corporate litigation.

Michael Barlow has joined Quinn Emanuel as a partner and the leader of its new Delaware office. A former partner at Wilmington-based Abrams & Bayliss, Barlow said he has worked alongside Quinn Emanuel lawyers for years on cases in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

"Our need for experienced Delaware practitioners has expanded dramatically. And Mike has worked on so many cases with us over the years, we consider him part of the Quinn family," Andrew Rossman, who leads the M&A litigation practice at Quinn Emanuel, said in an email.

Rossman said the firm's Delaware caseload has grown "exponentially," noting its lawyers handled three simultaneous trials there in July 2023.

Barlow, who previously served as chief of staff and chief legal counsel to former Delaware Governor Jack Markell, described the firm's new office as a "a formalization of a commitment" to the state's legal community.

As its sole member for now, Barlow said he wants to grow the new office.

Thompson Bayliss, the managing partner of Abrams & Bayliss, said in a statement released by Quinn Emanuel that Barlow would be missed but that "we are thrilled" about his move to Quinn, whose 1,000 lawyers are nearly all focused on litigation. The firms will continue to collaborate on cases, he said.

Quinn Emanuel is currently defending a $267 million fee award before the Delaware Supreme Court. Quinn Emanuel was among the plaintiffs firms that secured a $1 billion settlement on behalf of shareholders of Dell Technologies in the case in Delaware Chancery Court.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.