Law firm Gibson Dunn sues ex-energy client Limetree Bay over unpaid bills

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has sued former oil industry client Limetree Bay Ventures in Texas state court over an unpaid legal tab of nearly $2.8 million.

Gibson Dunn's lawsuit in Dallas County District Court asked a judge to confirm an award the law firm won after an arbitration proceeding in June against Limetree Bay, which oversaw a crude oil refinery, marine terminal and storage facility in St. Croix. The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 16.

Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn said Limetree Bay hired the firm in early 2020 for "equity and debt counseling." The work was expanded a year later to include a potential restructuring transaction, the law firm said.

The lawsuit did not divulge details about the services the firm provided.

Limetree Bay Refining in 2021 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Limetree Bay Ventures was the ownership company that oversaw the refinery. The company dissolved after the refinery's bankruptcy.

An attorney for Limetree Bay Ventures did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Gibson Dunn legal team for Limetree Bay Ventures included Hillary Holmes in Houston, co-leader of the firm's capital markets group who was billing in 2020 at $1,295 an hour.

Holmes and another Gibson Dunn lawyer, Sydney Scott, who filed the lawsuit against Limetree Bay, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives from the firm did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn, with nearly 1,700 lawyers, recorded more than $2.7 billion in revenue in 2022, according to a report from The American Lawyer in February.

Limetree Bay Ventures LLC was the company that Boston-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC set up to oversee the Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Gibson Dunn's July 31 arbitral award said Limetree Bay in early 2021 "fell behind" in paying the firm's legal bills. The lawsuit said 11 invoices are outstanding.

Limetree Bay, the arbitrator wrote, "never objected to or raised any issues regarding those invoices."

Gibson Dunn said in its lawsuit that Limetree chose not to respond to or to otherwise appear in the arbitration proceeding."

The case is Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher v. Limetree Bay Ventures LLC, Dallas County District Court, No. DC-23-12631.

For Gibson Dunn: Sydney Scott of Gibson Dunn

For Limetree: No appearance yet

Read more:

Bankruptcy judge approves $62 million Limetree Bay sale to Jamaican company

Troubled Caribbean refinery seeks bankruptcy as lenders balk at injecting more cash

Limetree Bay refinery to shut indefinitely after just a few months of operating

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.