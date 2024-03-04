Law firm Freshfields taps new private capital leaders from Latham

By Sara Merken

March 4 (Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said on Monday that private equity dealmakers Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner have joined the London-founded law firm in New York as leaders of its private capital team.

Both lawyers were partners at U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins. Reenan will serve as a global co-head of private capital at Freshfields while Bushner will serve as head of U.S. private capital.

The group's other global co-leaders, Charles Hayes and Arend von Riegen, are based in London and Frankfurt, respectively.

Freshfields' private capital practice encompasses private equity, private credit, fund formation and secondaries transactions, Reenan said. The pair's practices traditionally focused on private equity deals, but over the past few years have evolved to include the other transactions as their clients have "migrated into these other spaces," he said.

Bushner said Freshfields' regulatory practice was also attractive as their client base manages "higher levels of institutional risk."

Their clients have included TPG Capital, Bain Capital Private Equity and H.I.G. Capital, according to their Latham online biographies.

A Latham spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freshfields has more than 2,800 lawyers globally, including more than 400 in the United States after expanding with major U.S. hires across its New York, Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley over the past few years.

Reenan and Bushner joined Latham in 2020 from Kirkland & Ellis. They were both founding partners of Kirkland's Boston office in 2017.

Reporting by Sara Merken

