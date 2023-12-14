Law firm Edelson boycotts Harvard recruiting events amid antisemitism controversy

By Karen Sloan

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Plaintiffs’ firm Edelson PC on Thursday said it is pulling out of upcoming recruiting events at Harvard Law School in protest of Harvard University President Claudine Gay’s Congressional testimony last week regarding campus antisemitism.

The law firm told Harvard Law’s career services office in a letter that it won’t participate in its Spring Interview Program. That event, where employers interview law students on campus, begins Jan. 29. The firm will also skip Harvard’s larger on-campus interviewing event in August, which is when Edelson and major corporate law firms hire the bulk of their summer associates, firm founder Jay Edelson told Reuters in an interview.

“This is not about Harvard law students,” Edelson said. “This is about the leadership of Harvard and how much of a megaphone it has on the world stage. They should use that megaphone responsibly.”

During her Dec. 5 testimony, Gay declined to unequivocally state that threatening Jewish people with genocide violates the Harvard’s code of conduct.

Edelson appears to be the only law firm to say it will not recruit at a specific law school due to administrators' handling of antisemitism concerns.

A Harvard Law School spokesman declined to comment on Thursday.

Edelson’s boycott is unlikely to have a major impact on Harvard Law’s overall employment numbers. The Chicago-based firm has 45 lawyers and typically hires a dozen summer associates annually, recruiting most heavily at Harvard, Stanford and Yale’s law schools. Half of the firm’s incoming summer class are Harvard students, Edelson told Reuters.

By contrast, many of the nation’s largest corporate law firms hire 100 or more summer associates annually, typically from elite schools such as Harvard. Of Harvard Law’s 611 J.D. graduates in 2022, 58% were employed at law firms of 251 or more lawyers.

“I understand that this is not going to be as relevant to them than if Skadden Arps pulled put, but I’m hoping they start seeing that even the liberal firms think this is well past a line,” Edelson said.

Gay has faced mounting calls to resign following her testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She later apologized for her remarks, and Harvard’s governing body on Tuesday issued a statement supporting her continued leadership. Edelson said his firm would return to Harvard Law’s recruiting events if the university parted ways with Gay.

But Edelson did not rule out hiring Harvard law students altogether, saying the firm is exploring ways to recruit those students outside of the law school’s formal campus interview programs.

It’s not the first time law firms have put pressure on law schools to address campus tensions amid violence in the Middle East. More than 200 firms signed a November letter to law school deans expressing concern over a wave of antisemitism and intimidation on university campuses. Edelson was among the dozen plaintiffs’ firms that followed with a similar letter.

Read more:

Major US law firms call on law schools to condemn 'antisemitism, Islamophobia'

Can the plaintiffs' bar loosen Big Law's grip on J.D. students? It's trying (Reporting by Karen Sloan) ((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LAW SCHOOLS EDELSON/HARVARD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.