News & Insights

US Markets

Law firm Dinsmore grows again in Florida with Miami launch

November 22, 2023 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Sara Merken for Reuters ->

By Sara Merken

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Law firm Dinsmore & Shohl is opening an office in Miami, as the Cincinnati-founded firm continues to expand in Florida.

Dinsmore is the latest U.S. law firm to set up shop in Miami. Cooley announced a new Miami outpost earlier this month, and firms, including Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo; Kirkland & Ellis; King & Spalding; Winston & Strawn and Sidley Austin have opened locations there since last year.

In August, Dinsmore entered the Orlando legal market by merging with local firm Mateer & Harbert, through which it gained 19 lawyers and nearly two dozen business professionals. The firm also opened a Tampa office in 2020, and now has more than 30 U.S. offices.

"The state of Florida is rapidly attracting new companies and entrepreneurs that want to put down roots where business is thriving," Joshua Lorentz, Dinsmore's chair and managing partner, said in a statement.

Lorentz said in an interview that expanding in the state has been a key strategy since he took over as the firm's leader earlier this year. "We thought it was really important to be taken seriously in Florida," he said.

Seth Alhadeff, the co-managing partner of Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois' Miami office, will serve as Dinsmore's Miami managing partner.

The Lewis Brisbois team handles various types of litigation, insurance coverage, and real estate and construction matters, the firm said.

Lewis Brisbois declined to comment on the group's departure.

Dinsmore earlier this year hired a small group of lawyers who had recently left Lewis Brisbois' Los Angeles office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.