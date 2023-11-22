Law firm Dinsmore grows again in Florida with Miami launch

By Sara Merken

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Law firm Dinsmore & Shohl is opening an office in Miami, as the Cincinnati-founded firm continues to expand in Florida.

Dinsmore is the latest U.S. law firm to set up shop in Miami. Cooley announced a new Miami outpost earlier this month, and firms, including Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo; Kirkland & Ellis; King & Spalding; Winston & Strawn and Sidley Austin have opened locations there since last year.

In August, Dinsmore entered the Orlando legal market by merging with local firm Mateer & Harbert, through which it gained 19 lawyers and nearly two dozen business professionals. The firm also opened a Tampa office in 2020, and now has more than 30 U.S. offices.

"The state of Florida is rapidly attracting new companies and entrepreneurs that want to put down roots where business is thriving," Joshua Lorentz, Dinsmore's chair and managing partner, said in a statement.

Lorentz said in an interview that expanding in the state has been a key strategy since he took over as the firm's leader earlier this year. "We thought it was really important to be taken seriously in Florida," he said.

Seth Alhadeff, the co-managing partner of Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois' Miami office, will serve as Dinsmore's Miami managing partner.

The Lewis Brisbois team handles various types of litigation, insurance coverage, and real estate and construction matters, the firm said.

Lewis Brisbois declined to comment on the group's departure.

Dinsmore earlier this year hired a small group of lawyers who had recently left Lewis Brisbois' Los Angeles office.

