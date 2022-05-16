Law firm Dechert, SFO seek to learn lessons after 'devastating' ENRC judgment

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - A former senior partner at law firm Dechert breached his duty of care to his former client, Kazakh miner ENRC, and the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) acted with "bad faith opportunism" ahead of one of Britain’s longest criminal investigations, London’s High Court ruled.

In a 400-page judgment on Monday that heaps pressure on SFO director Lisa Osofsky, Judge David Waksman said he had found that former senior SFO officers had induced Neil Gerrard, who retired in 2020, to act against his client’s interests because his information was "plainly unauthorised".

But the judge said separate allegations against the SFO, including misfeasance in public office, deliberate destruction of evidence and leaking to the press had failed.

The ruling comes days before the conclusion of an independent forensic review into the SFO, launched by the Attorney General after the Court of Appeal overturned two bribery convictions because of disclosure failings.

"The allegations against both sets of defendants are of the most serious kind," Waksman said, ruling that Gerrard instigated leaks to the media, engaged with the SFO without authority and that former senior SFO officers, including former Director Richard Alderman, communicated with him when they should not have.

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) brought the lawsuit after the SFO launched a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption linked to the purchase of mineral assets in Africa in 2013.

No charges have been brought against the company or any suspects in the case.

ENRC alleged Gerrard breached his contract, was negligent and leaked confidential material to the media to expand his investigation, inflate his fees and help to lay the groundwork for a criminal SFO investigation - and that the agency wanted to claim a high-profile corporate scalp.

ENRC will seek costs orders against both Dechert and the SFO.

A further hearing will establish causation and loss. ENRC has said it is seeking multi-million pound losses against both Dechert and the SFO.

George Havenhand, a senior legal researcher at pressure group Spotlight on Corruption, said a partial victory would be a relief to the SFO, which has been criticised for its handling of other high-profile cases, but urged the agency to bring its ENRC investigation to a speedy conclusion.

DEVASTATED

In a statement, Gerrard said he and his family were devastated by the judgment but that he stood by his actions.

"After over 30 untainted years as a solicitor, I remain sure of the appropriateness of my actions, of my advice in relation to my former client and of my personal and professional integrity," he said.

"I gave evidence to the best of my ability and believed I was telling the truth at all times. I would like to thank Dechert for their support."

Dechert said the firm was considering whether it could draw any lessons from the judgment.

"The court has now found Mr. Gerrard to have committed conduct, which is completely at odds, not only with our values, ethos, and culture as a firm, but also with the high ethical and professional standards adhered to on a daily basis by our lawyers the world over," a representative for the firm said.

The SFO also welcomed news that the judge had found against ENRC for the majority of its allegations.

"We are considering the implications of this lengthy and complex judgement for the SFO and other law enforcement authorities," it said.

ENRC said Dechert’s management had consistently maintained its allegations were a work of "fiction, not to say fantasy," and that the SFO had said the claims "should never have been pleaded".

"We repeatedly urged both Dechert and the SFO to examine the evidence, and to draw the obvious conclusions. At every turn, we were rebuffed, and both Dechert's and the SFO's leadership chose, at great expense, to defend the indefensible," a representative said.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Barbara Lewis)

