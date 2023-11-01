Law firm Debevoise expands San Francisco outpost with Goodwin tech M&A leader

By David Thomas

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Debevoise & Plimpton said Wednesday it has hired a leading San Francisco dealmaker from Goodwin Procter who specializes in transactions involving technology and venture-backed companies.

Alessandra (Aly) Love Simons has joined Debevoise as a partner, the firm said. Simons co-led the technology M&A group in Goodwin's San Francisco office.

Debevoise opened its San Francisco office in March 2021 as part of a wave of New York and other out-of-state law firms entering the Bay Area's competitive legal market. The office launched with 14 lawyers who either relocated from or split their time with other Debevoise offices.

The firm now has more than 30 lawyers in the city, according to its website. That includes two litigation partners Debevoise picked up from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in July.

"I have been watching with interest as Debevoise continues to expand and differentiate itself in San Francisco," Simons said in a statement released by her new firm.

A spokesperson for Goodwin said the firm wished Simons well. Goodwin is frequently listed as the London Stock Exchange Group's top principal adviser for M&A deals in terms of deal volume.

The Boston-founded firm worked on 636 deals worth about $106 billion during the first three quarters of the year, LSEG said earlier this month.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.