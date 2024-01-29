Law firm Davis Polk wins trial in Black ex-lawyer's retaliation lawsuit

By David Thomas and Sara Merken

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Manhattan on Monday rejected claims by a former lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell that the law firm had fired him in 2018 for complaining about alleged racial discrimination.

The jury found Davis Polk not liable for retaliation, marking a defeat for Kaloma Cardwell, a Black former associate at the elite New York-founded law firm who filed the lawsuit in 2019.

"We are pleased with the jury's verdict and we are grateful to the jury and the Court for their time," Davis Polk said in a statement.

An attorney for Cardwell, David Jeffries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the verdict.

Cardwell was seeking between $16 million and $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees.

The trial featured testimony from several current and former Davis Polk employees, includingits former managing partner Thomas Reid, who is now chief legal officer of Comcast. The jury on Monday also rejected Cardwell's allegations against Reid and Davis Polk senior counsel John Bick, who were both defendants.

Cardwell alleged he began receiving negative reviews from Davis Polk partners after he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging racial bias in August 2017.

Davis Polk countered that Cardwell was fired for poor performance. He had missed deadlines and bungled tasks he was assigned as an associate in the firm's corporate department, the firm said.

Davis Polk has about 1,000 lawyers and frequently advises on large corporate merger deals. During one fast-moving deal in 2017, Cardwell could not be found for more than 10 hours, forcing Davis Polk to find replacement staffing, the firm said in defending the case.

Cardwell's claims of racial discrimination were dismissed last February by U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods, leaving his retaliation allegations.

Cardwell's lawsuit initially named other current and former partners at Davis Polk as additional defendants. Many of those lawyers had claims against them dismissed, including one, Daniel Brass, who was dropped as a defendant during the trial.

The case marked a relatively rare example of a law firm going to trial over discrimination claims, as most cases are settled or dismissed before reaching a jury.

The case is Kaloma Cardwell v. Davis Polk & Wardwell, et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 19-cv-10256.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.