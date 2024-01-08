Law firm Davis Polk faces trial in ex-lawyer's retaliation lawsuit

By David Thomas

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell faces a federal jury trial in Manhattan beginning on Monday in a lawsuit by a former corporate lawyer at the firm who claims he was fired after he complained of racial bias.

Kaloma Cardwell, who is Black, sued Davis Polk in 2019 for alleged racial discrimination and retaliation. A judge dismissed his discrimination claims last February.

Cardwell is seeking between $16 million and $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees for retaliation, claiming the firm fired him from his associate position in 2018 because of his bias allegations.

A spokesperson for Davis Polk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm, represented by a team of lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison including former U.S. Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson, has asserted that Cardwell was fired for poor performance.

Cardwell's lawyer, solo practitioner David Jeffries, did not respond to a request for comment.

Cardwell claimed he began receiving negative reviews from Davis Polk partners only after he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging racial bias in August 2017.

Davis Polk countered that Cardwell had missed deadlines and bungled tasks he was assigned as an associate in the firm's corporate department.

The New York-founded firm, with about 1,000 lawyers, frequently advises on large corporate merger deals. During one fast-moving deal in 2017, Cardwell could not be found for more than 10 hours, forcing Davis Polk to find replacement staffing, the firm said.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods said in a February 2023 ruling that Davis Polk "supplied ample evidence about concerns with Cardwell's performance," but determined that a jury could reach a different conclusion.

Other defendants remaining in the case include former Davis Polk's managing partner Thomas Reid, who is now chief legal officer of Comcast, senior counsel John Bick, and partner Daniel Brass. They have all denied wrongdoing.

David Sanford of plaintiffs employment firm Sanford Heisler Sharp, who is not involved in the case, called it "extremely rare" for a law firm to go to trial over discrimination claims. Most such cases are settled or dismissed before trial.

"We have not taken a law firm case to trial yet," said Sanford, whose firm previously settled employment lawsuits against Jones Day, Morrison & Foerster, Proskauer Rose and other firms.

