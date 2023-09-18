News & Insights

Law firm Cooley taps new CEO after Conroy's 16-year run

September 18, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Sara Merken for Reuters ->

By Sara Merken

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley law firm Cooley will have a new chief executive officer starting in January, when partner Rachel Proffitt takes the helm from longtime leader Joe Conroy, the firm said Monday.

Conroy, who has been chief executive of the firm since 2008, will remain chairman after the CEO transition.

Conroy said the timing of the leadership change was driven by the desire for a smooth transition before his mandatory retirement from the partnership at end of 2026. The mandatory retirement age for partners is 65, a spokesperson said.

Conroy called Proffitt a "brilliant lawyer" and a "next generation visionary leader." A board and a subcommittee sought input from more than 300 partners as part of the process to select Proffitt, he said.

The firm doubled headcount and grew gross revenues from under $500 million to over $2 billion under Conroy's leadership, the firm said.

Cooley was one of the first large law firms to announce since late last year that it would lay off lawyers and staff. The firm in November laid off 150 U.S. employees, and Conroy said in a memo at the time that certain practice groups were "substantially overbuilt" after aggressive hiring to meet soaring demand in 2020 and 2021.

Other large U.S. firms also eliminated lawyers and business professionals as demand continued to cool, particularly for mergers and acquisitions work.

Asked about the layoffs as the firm announced its leadership change, Conroy said "the actions we took, while painful from a human and cultural standpoint, were necessary and were executed consistent with our culture in terms of protecting our folks."

Cooley also said in June that it would give some incoming corporate associates this year the option of delaying their start dates by a year in exchange for a $100,000 stipend. Otherwise, they will start in January but may be assigned to a different practice group.

Several other big firms have also postponed associate start dates.

