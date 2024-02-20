Law firm Cooley taps longtime Hill lawyer for new congressional investigations group

By Sara Merken

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Cooley on Tuesday said that Susanne Grooms, former chief counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has joined the firm to lead a new congressional investigations practice.

Cooley hired Grooms, a former federal prosecutor, as a Washington, D.C.-based litigation partner. She has worked at litigation firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink since March 2021.

She previously served in senior leadership of the House Oversight Committee from 2011 to 2021, and as general counsel for the House Select Committee on Benghazi from 2014 to 2016.

At Palo Alto-founded Cooley, Grooms will help clients facing high-stakes investigations by Congress and federal and state agencies.

Grooms said she was attracted to the prospect of working with the firm's base of technology, social media, artificial intelligence, life sciences and healthcare clients. They are "at the forefronts of their fields, in areas where Congress is looking to investigate in order to determine whether to regulate or how to regulate in these new areas," she said.

Technology companies have been targets of high-profile U.S. government probes in recent years over a range of issues including antitrust, privacy and consumer safety.

Mike Attanasio, chair of Cooley's global litigation department, said the firm did not previously have a congressional investigations team but has intentionally grown through hiring other government-facing lawyers over the past five years.

"This is part of a comprehensive strategy to be responsive to what we predicted, and what we continue to see, to be a range of government scrutiny across federal agencies, and yes, Congress, of our bread and butter clients."

A Kaplan Hecker spokesperson said the firm wishes Grooms well.

Cooley, which has nearly 1,300 lawyers globally, ushered in new leadership last month when Rachel Proffitt took over as chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.