Law firm Cooley adds NY prosecutor who led public corruption unit

By David Thomas

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley on Tuesday said it has hired Rebekah Donaleski, who spent nearly a decade in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office and led its public corruption unit for three years.

Donaleski led and oversaw high-profile investigations and prosecutions of individuals including U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, Ghislaine Maxwell and Michael Avenatti. She joined Cooley's New York office as a partner, the firm said.

Donaleski said she plans to bring the same energy and judgment she demonstrated at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York to Cooley's clientele of young public companies.

"For our clients who are grappling with their own bet-the-company matters, every step will be similarly high stakes," Donaleski said.

The move reunites Donaleski with two former leaders of SDNY's public corruption unit — Andrew Goldstein, who leads Cooley's white collar defense and investigations group, and Russell Capone, a Cooley partner.

"Rebekah is one of the most respected litigators to have come out of the SDNY in years," Goldstein said in a statement.

Both Goldstein and Russell represented Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as he pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges in February.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

