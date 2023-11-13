Law firm Bennett Jones names Dominique Hussey as CEO

Changes sourcing throughout

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Toronto-based law firm Bennett Jones said on Monday that it had named Dominique Hussey as its chief executive officer and John Mercury as its executive chair.

Jones and Hussey will take over their respective roles on Jan. 1 from Hugh MacKinnon, the firm's chair and CEO for the past 18 years, it said in an emailed statement.

The Canadian law firm has around 500 lawyers and business advisers across seven offices in the United States and Canada, the company's website showed.

The appointments were first reported by the Globe and Mail.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nilutpal Timsina; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.