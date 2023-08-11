Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda (BSP:LAVV3) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 9.26

The average one-year price target for Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda (BSP:LAVV3) has been revised to 9.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of 8.24 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.20% from the latest reported closing price of 8.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAVV3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 1,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 405K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 287K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAVV3 by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 170K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAVV3 by 29.01% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 124K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

