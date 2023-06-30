News & Insights

US Markets

Lavrov, asked about failed mutiny aftermath, says Russia always emerges stronger from trouble

Credit: REUTERS/HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

June 30, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Guy Faulconbridge for Reuters ->

By Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked about Russia's stability in the aftermath of a failed mercenary mutiny, said on Friday that his country has always emerged stronger and more resilient from any difficulties.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference, said the reaction of many Western officials to Saturday's aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - who had said that the facade of Russian power had cracked - showed indirectly that the same officials were at war with Moscow.

"We do not have to explain anything or give assurances to anyone. We are acting transparently, the president and all the political forces in our country have spoken on the subject. If there are doubts in the West, that's your problem," said Lavrov.

"Russia has always emerged more resilient and stronger after any difficulties," he added.

Russia's top diplomat said Moscow itself had doubts about the abilities of many Western politicians.

Lavrov called for the membership of the U.N. Security Council to be expanded in order to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries to break what he called Western domination of the world.

"A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules," said Lavrov.

He reiterated Moscow's accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.