Lavrov and Blinken spoke 'on the move' at G20 - Russian foreign ministry

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 02, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke "on the move" at a G20 meeting in India, but did not hold negotiations or a meeting, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the pair had spoken for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the conference.

