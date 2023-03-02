Lavrov and Blinken spoke 'on the move' at G20 - Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke "on the move" at a G20 meeting in India, but did not hold negotiations or a meeting, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the pair had spoken for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the conference.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

