Lavras Gold Corp Announces New Incentive Grants

Lavras Gold Corp (TSE:LGC) has released an update.

Lavras Gold Corp., a Canadian exploration company, has granted over 1.45 million stock options and 101,419 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to its directors, officers, consultants, and employees. The stock options are exercisable at $1.70 each and valid until 2029, while the RSUs will vest in 2025. This incentive grant comes as a part of the company’s regular business practice, following a similar grant made the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:LGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.