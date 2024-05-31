News & Insights

Lavras Gold Corp Announces New Incentive Grants

May 31, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Lavras Gold Corp (TSE:LGC) has released an update.

Lavras Gold Corp., a Canadian exploration company, has granted over 1.45 million stock options and 101,419 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to its directors, officers, consultants, and employees. The stock options are exercisable at $1.70 each and valid until 2029, while the RSUs will vest in 2025. This incentive grant comes as a part of the company’s regular business practice, following a similar grant made the previous year.

