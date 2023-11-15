Lavoro (LVRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lavoro Ltd (Symbol: LVRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.47, changing hands as high as $6.80 per share. Lavoro Ltd shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVRO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.72 per share, with $12.232 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.22.

