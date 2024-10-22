Lavoro Limited Announces Q4 2024 Earnings Call

Lavoro Limited (LVRO) has released an update.

Lavoro Limited, a major agricultural inputs retailer in Latin America, will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 financial results on October 31, 2024, with a conference call scheduled for November 1. The company, listed on Nasdaq, continues to empower farmers across Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay with innovative agricultural technologies.

