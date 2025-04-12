LAVORO Earnings Preview: Recent $LVRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAVORO ($LVRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $346,137,000 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.
LAVORO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of LAVORO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 18,067 shares (+518.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,540
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 12,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,303
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,826 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,856
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,230
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,048 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,019
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 42 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
LAVORO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
