LAVORO Earnings Preview: Recent $LVRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAVORO ($LVRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $346,137,000 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.

LAVORO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of LAVORO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAVORO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

