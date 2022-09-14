Lavie Bio Appoints Guri Oron As CEO

(RTTNews) - Lavie Bio Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), announced Wednesday the appointment of Guri Oron as Chief Executive Officer of Lavie Bio, effective as of September 18, 2022.

Oron is a veteran executive in multi-disciplinary, deep-tech organizations, leading medical device and ag-tech companies from inception to market. He brings over 20 years of extensive experience at various early-stage technology companies both in Israel and internationally, most recently at Viridix Ltd., an ag-tech company focused on precision irrigation.

Previously, Oron was the CEO for seven years at BlueWind Medical Ltd., an active implantable medical device company. Prior to that, he served as CEO and co-founder at Cybotech Ltd. and as VP R&D at BrainsGate Ltd.

