LAVA Therapeutics Strengthens Balance Sheet with $5.1 Million Repayment Waiver from Netherlands Enterprise Agency

LAVA Therapeutics receives a $5.1 million Innovation Credit repayment waiver, enhancing its financial flexibility and operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced that it has received a full waiver of a $5.1 million repayment obligation linked to the Innovation Credit from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. This waiver, which eliminates the company’s outstanding debt obligation, is part of LAVA's strategic review aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and financial flexibility. CEO Steve Hurly emphasized that this milestone will strengthen LAVA's balance sheet and enable the company to focus on cost optimization and evaluating strategic options. LAVA is developing bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for cancer treatment and is advancing multiple clinical-stage candidates within its Gammabody® platform.

Potential Positives

Exemption from a $5.1 million repayment obligation significantly enhances LAVA's balance sheet by eliminating outstanding debt.

The waiver reflects effective collaboration with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, demonstrating LAVA's engagement with supportive governmental programs.

This financial relief allows LAVA to focus on strategic cost optimization initiatives, improving operational efficiency and financial flexibility.

Potential Negatives

Despite the waiver of the $5.1 million repayment obligation, the need for cost optimization initiatives suggests ongoing financial distress within LAVA Therapeutics.

The company highlights a focus on cost curtailment, which may indicate previous overspending or inefficiencies in operations.

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding LAVA's future performance, raising concerns for investors about potential risks and setbacks in its development pipeline.

FAQ

What recent financial milestone did LAVA Therapeutics achieve?

LAVA Therapeutics received a waiver of a $5.1 million repayment obligation from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

How does the waiver impact LAVA's balance sheet?

The waiver strengthens LAVA's balance sheet by eliminating an outstanding debt obligation, enhancing financial flexibility.

What is the focus of LAVA's current strategic initiatives?

LAVA is focused on targeted cost optimization to improve operational efficiency and evaluate strategic options.

What is the Gammabody® platform developed by LAVA?

The Gammabody® platform develops bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for potential cancer treatments.

What types of cancers does LAVA's pipeline target?

LAVA's pipeline targets solid tumors and hematologic malignancies through various bispecific antibodies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $LVTX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Exemption from the $5.1 million repayment obligation strengthens LAVA’s balance sheet









Underscores focus on cost curtailment and strategic option evaluation







UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LAVA





Therapeutics





N.V.





(NASDAQ: LVTX, “LAVA,” “the Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody



®



platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced that the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland, RVO) granted a full waiver of the final payment obligation related to the Innovation Credit, in the amount of $5.1 million.





“As part of LAVA’s ongoing strategic review, we have implemented a targeted cost optimization initiative to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility,” said Steve Hurly, Chief Executive Officer of LAVA. “Securing the $5.1 million repayment waiver is a significant milestone in this effort. This waiver strengthens our balance sheet by eliminating this outstanding debt obligation. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the RVO and be part of the Innovation Credit program.”





The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland, RVO) Innovation Credit provides financing in the form of an interest-bearing loan to support the development of innovative programs according to defined criteria. LAVA was awarded a Netherlands Innovation Credit in 2019 related to the development of LAVA-051 and pledged certain assets of that project, including certain intellectual property (IP), as a guarantee.







About LAVA Therapeutics







LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on advancing its proprietary Gammabody



®



platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell anti-tumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.





LAVA’s pipeline includes three internal and partnered clinical-stage bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological cancers including LAVA 1266, targeting CD123+ cancers (ACTRN12624001214527); PF-08046052, targeting EGFR (NCT05983133); and JNJ-89853413, targeting hematological cancers (NCT06618001). The pipeline also includes preclinical programs. For more information on LAVA, please visit our website at



www.lavatherapeutics.com



or follow us on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





YouTube





.





Gammabody



®



is a registered trademark of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.







LAVA’s





Cautionary





Note





on





Forward-Looking





Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “will”, “may”, “expect”, “should”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, “suggests”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to LAVA’s initiatives to increase cost optimization and efficiencies. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including, among other things, LAVA’s ability to leverage its initial programs to develop additional product candidates using its Gammabody® platform, the failure of LAVA’s collaborators to support or advance collaborations or LAVA’s product candidates, the timing and results of LAVA’s research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, the possibility that clinical trials may fail to establish sufficient efficacy, the risk that adverse events or safety signals may occur in clinical trials, the risk that results obtained in preclinical studies or clinical trials to date may not be indicative of results obtained in ongoing or future trials, the risk that adverse regulatory actions or other setbacks could occur in clinical trials even after promising results in earlier clinical trials or preclinical studies, LAVA’s ability to obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize its product candidates, LAVA’s ability to identify any strategic alternatives or if so identified, be able to consummate any such transactions on terms acceptable to LAVA and its shareholders, and the risk that setbacks in development could occur as a result of the difficulty and uncertainty of pharmaceutical product development and other factors. There may be adverse effects on LAVA’s business condition and results from general economic and market conditions and overall fluctuations in the United States and international credit and financial markets, including as a result of inflation, heightened interest rates, recent and potential future pandemics and other health crises, and hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” in LAVA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings LAVA makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, change in expectations or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.











CONTACTS









Investor Relations









ir@lavatherapeutics.com









LifeSci Advisors (IR/Media)





Joyce Allaire









Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.