LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) adds US$60m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 22%

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 98%. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 22%, is better than the market, which is down 0.22605938787285.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

LAVA Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

LAVA Therapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 14%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price only fell 22% in that period, not a bad result. So it's fair to say the weak revenue was no surprise to shareholders. It seems some people think the business stock will become profitable - the question is when

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:LVTX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Having lost 22% over the year, LAVA Therapeutics has generated a return within the same ballpark as the broader market. However, shareholders can take a little comfort that the share price is up 63% over the last three months. With any luck the business can produce the financial results required to maintain the positive share price momentum. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LAVA Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.