LAVA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $LVTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

LAVA THERAPEUTICS ($LVTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.39 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
LAVA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of LAVA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,960,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,489,974
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 87,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,114
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 53,994 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,348
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 53,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,499
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 48,205 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,842
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 41,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,751
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 27,900 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,532
