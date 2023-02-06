LAVA Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Charles Morris As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) announced Monday that Dr. Charles Morris has joined LAVA as chief medical officer effective February 6, 2023. Dr. Morris will replace Benjamin Winograd.

Dr. Morris is a medical oncologist with over 25 years of oncology drug development experience working with global biotech and pharmaceutical companies and managing numerous drug approvals.

Most recently, he was the chief medical officer for biotechnology company Celyad Oncology. He also served as chief medical officer of Radius Health and held leadership positions at PsiOxus Therapeutics, ImmunoGen and Allos Therapeutics.

He was also vice president of worldwide clinical research at Cephalon where he supported the approval of TREANDA (bendamustine) for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytopenia.

He began his career at AstraZeneca and held roles of increasing responsibility including global medical lead for Faslodex (fulvestrant) which he managed through its approval for breast cancer.

