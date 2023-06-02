LAVA (LVTX) Up on J&J's (JNJ) Cancer Study Candidate Selection

LAVA Therapeutics’ LVTX shares were up almost 27% on Jun 1, after market hours. This followed soon after Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, announced that it selected a lead candidate for further development in clinical studies for cancer.

The decision was made as part of a collaboration agreement between the two companies (signed in May 2020). The study aims to discover and create bispecific antibodies that target gamma-delta T cells as a potential cancer treatment.

Per the terms of the aforementioned agreement, Janssen will be responsible for the future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of the selected candidate at its own expense.

LVTX has the opportunity to earn potential milestone payments as well as royalties based on sales of developed products.

LAVA’s shares have plunged 45.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LVTX is focused on developing its novel Gammabody platform that generates bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to target cancer cells and trigger an immune response in patients.

The company is developing its lead candidate, LAVA -051, in a phase I/IIa dose escalation study targeting multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia.

LAVA has further expanded its portfolio of potential cancer therapy by entering into a license agreement with Seagen SGEN in September 2022. The agreement was aimed at the development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223) for treating solid tumors.

LVTX received an upfront payment of $50 million on the deal and could receive up to approximately $650 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones from Seagen.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. Price and Consensus

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. price-consensus-chart | LAVA Therapeutics N.V. Quote

