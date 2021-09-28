Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud - Reuters witness

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.

(Reporting by Miguel Pereira, Marco Trujillo and Jon Nazca, Nacho Doce and Borja Suarez in La Palma; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; +351 915 616 444 (Twitter: @CatarinaDemony);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.