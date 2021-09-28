Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud - Reuters witness

Contributors
Miguel Pereira Reuters
Marco Trujillo Reuters
Jon Nazca Reuters
Nacho Doce Reuters
Borja Suarez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness.

(Reporting by Miguel Pereira, Marco Trujillo and Jon Nazca, Nacho Doce and Borja Suarez in La Palma; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; +351 915 616 444 (Twitter: @CatarinaDemony);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters