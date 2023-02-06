LAV Biosciences Fund V Cuts Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Fintel reports that LAV Biosciences Fund V has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 6.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.93.

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 40.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TERN is 0.2017%, an increase of 735.7564%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.96% to 30,572K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,481,204 shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791,204 shares, representing an increase of 49.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 380.13% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 5,899,372 shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675,133 shares, representing an increase of 54.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 475.86% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,707,891 shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,050,000 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,860,000 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients.

