Laurion Mineral Exploration Hits Promising Mineralization

Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSE:LME) has released an update.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has announced promising assay results from its diamond drilling program at the Ishkõday Project, showing continuous mineralization at the historic Sturgeon River Mine. The recent drilling results have revealed a mineralized system that is both expansive and open, enhancing the project’s development potential. These findings are part of a larger strategic exploration effort to expand the company’s mineral resources and strengthen its market position.

