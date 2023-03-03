Laurion Capital Management Now Owns 9.60% of Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

Fintel reports that Laurion Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.71MM shares of Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 2.01MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 84.44% and an increase in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,117.28% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Codiak BioSciences is $5.92. The forecasts range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1,117.28% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Codiak BioSciences is $3MM, a decrease of 92.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codiak BioSciences. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 31.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAK is 0.02%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.48% to 14,971K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 3,541K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAK by 57.00% over the last quarter.

University Of Texas holds 847K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 667K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAK by 58.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Codiak Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.

