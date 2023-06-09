LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES Maintains New Found Gold (TSX:NFG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES maintained coverage of New Found Gold (TSX:NFG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.73% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Found Gold is 10.56. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $12.92. The average price target represents an increase of 65.73% from its latest reported closing price of 6.37.

The projected annual revenue for New Found Gold is 4MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,258K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 27.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 50.01% over the last quarter.

