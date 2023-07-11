Laurentian Bank says it is reviewing strategic options

Adds details on reviewing strategic options in paragraph 1

July 11 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO said on Tuesday it is conducting a review of strategic options, adding that no further developments will be disclosed until the review is concluded.

Earlier in the day the Globe and Mail reported the bank's board of directors recently hired financial and legal advisors to pursue a potential sale of the Montreal-based lender.

