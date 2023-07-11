News & Insights

US Markets

Laurentian Bank says it is reviewing strategic options

Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

July 11, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas and Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on reviewing strategic options in paragraph 1

July 11 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO said on Tuesday it is conducting a review of strategic options, adding that no further developments will be disclosed until the review is concluded.

Earlier in the day the Globe and Mail reported the bank's board of directors recently hired financial and legal advisors to pursue a potential sale of the Montreal-based lender.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.