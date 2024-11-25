Laurentian Bank price target raised to C$30 from C$26 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) to C$30 from C$26 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LRCDF:
- Laurentian Bank price target lowered to C$25 from C$26 at National Bank
- Laurentian Bank Welcomes New Board Director
- Laurentian Bank Lowers Prime Lending Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.