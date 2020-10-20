US Markets
LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada taps Rania Llewellyn as CEO; first woman in role

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Laurentian Bank of Canada on Tuesday named Rania Llewellyn chief executive officer and president, making her the first woman to head a major Canadian bank.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO on Tuesday named Rania Llewellyn chief executive officer and president, making her the first woman to head a major Canadian bank.

Llewellyn joins the bank after a 26-year career at Scotiabank, where she recently served as executive vice president, Global Business Payments, Laurentian Bank said in a statement.

The appointment comes after François Desjardins stepped down as president and chief executive in June. The bank named Stéphane Therrien as his interim replacement.

Earlier this year, U.S. bank Citigroup Inc C.N named its consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LB C

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular