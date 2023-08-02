Laurentian Bank Of Canada (LRCDF) Price Target Increased by 15.44% to 33.36

The average one-year price target for Laurentian Bank Of Canada (OTC:LRCDF) has been revised to 33.36 / share. This is an increase of 15.44% from the prior estimate of 28.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.12 to a high of 47.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from the latest reported closing price of 32.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laurentian Bank Of Canada. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCDF is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 4,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 575K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 371K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 337K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 8.12% over the last quarter.

