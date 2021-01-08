Markets

Laurentian Bank Of Canada: Yvan Deschamps To Succeed François Laurin As EVP & CFO

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) announced the appointment of Yvan Deschamps as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2021. He succeeds François Laurin. Laurin will continue to work closely with Deschamps to ensure smooth transition.

Yvan Deschamps has more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance and corporate development. He joined the Bank as Vice President, Corporate Development in 2016 and has served as Senior Vice President, Finance, Accounting & Corporate Development since 2017. Before joining the company, Deschamps served at Real Ventures, CAE Inc., Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Bell Canada.

