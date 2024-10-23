Laurentian Bank Lowers Prime Lending Rate

Laurentian Bank (TSE:LB) has released an update.

Laurentian Bank of Canada announced a reduction in its prime lending rate, bringing it down from 6.45% to 5.95%, effective October 24, 2024. This move reflects the bank’s commitment to providing affordable financial solutions to its customers. With a robust network across Canada and the U.S., Laurentian Bank continues to manage substantial assets and deliver comprehensive financial services.

