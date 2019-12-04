Markets

Laurentian Bank Financial Q4 Results Miss View

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank Financial Group reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined to C$38.15 million or C$0.90 per share from C$47.55 million or C$1.13 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income was C$48.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 12% from C$54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, while adjusted earnings per share was C$1.05, down 14% from C$1.22 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue decreased by $14.2 million or 6% to C$241.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from C$255.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by lower other income. Analysts expected revenue of $248.73 million for the quarter.

