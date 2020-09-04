Laurentian Bank Financial Q3 Profit Declines, But Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank Financial Group (LB.TO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of C$36.2 million or C$0.77 per share, down from C$47.8 million or C$1.05 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.02 per share, compared to C$1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent to C$248.6 million from C$244.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$239.64 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income decreased 1 percent to C$173.5 million from C$176.0 million a year ago, while other income increased 9 percent to C$75.1 million from C$68.6 million last year.

On September 3, 2020, Laurentian Bank's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.40 per common share, payable on November 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2020. At the end of the second quarter, the company's management recommended and its board of directors approved a reduction of the quarterly dividend of C$0.27 or 40 percent.

Given the impacts of the pandemic on its operations and results, the company said its management team is reviewing the various elements of the seven-year strategic plan launched by the company in November 2015 with the aim of refining it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.