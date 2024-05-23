News & Insights

Stocks

Laurentian Bank CRO William Mason Retires

May 23, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Laurentian Bank (TSE:LB) has released an update.

Laurentian Bank has announced the retirement of their Chief Risk Officer William Mason, who significantly contributed to the bank’s success since 2018, and the appointment of his successor, Christian De Broux, effective June 17, 2024. De Broux is rejoining the bank with considerable experience, and Mason will support the transition as Special Advisor until the end of the fiscal year. This change comes as the bank continues its mission to drive customer-first banking with its sizeable asset management portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:LB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRCDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.