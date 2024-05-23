Laurentian Bank CRO William Mason Retires

Laurentian Bank (TSE:LB) has released an update.

Laurentian Bank has announced the retirement of their Chief Risk Officer William Mason, who significantly contributed to the bank’s success since 2018, and the appointment of his successor, Christian De Broux, effective June 17, 2024. De Broux is rejoining the bank with considerable experience, and Mason will support the transition as Special Advisor until the end of the fiscal year. This change comes as the bank continues its mission to drive customer-first banking with its sizeable asset management portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:LB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.