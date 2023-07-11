Laurentian Bank Conducting Review Of Strategic Options

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) Tusday announced that it's conducting a review of strategic options to maximize shareholder and stakeholder value.

While the review is underway, the Management Team remains committed to executing on the Bank's strategy and fiscal 2023 priorities of delivering excellent customer service, a focus on deposits and optimizing its funding structure, and driving efficiencies through simplification, with the full support and confidence of the Board.

The Bank does not intend to disclose further developments until the review is concluded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.