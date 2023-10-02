News & Insights

Laurentian Bank CEO Rania Llewellyn, Chair Michael Mueller Step Down

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO), a Canadian commercial lender, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Rania Llewellyn, and Chair of the Board, Michael Mueller, have stepped down with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Eric Provost as CEO, and Michael Boychuk as Chair of the Board with immediate effect.

Provost has been at the Bank for over a decade. Most recently, he served as Group Head of Personal and Commercial Banking.

Boychuk, an investment executive, was most recently Chair of the Audit Committee for Laurentian Bank.

The company said that Provost's immediate priority as the Bank's new CEO will be to rebuild trust with the Bank's customers and address the impacts of a mainframe outage that occurred last week.

The outage occurred during a planned IT maintenance update, however, customer data and financial information remained secure, the Bank said.

