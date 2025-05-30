Laurentian Bank Of Canada Reports Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of C$32.3 million and earnings per share of C$0.69 for the second quarter of 2025, compared with a net loss of C$117.5 million and a loss per share of C$2.71, a year ago. Adjusted net income was C$34.0 million and adjusted earnings per share was C$0.73, compared with C$40.5 million and C$0.90, last year.

Total revenue decreased to C$242.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with C$252.6 million, prior year, mostly due to lower other income. Net interest income increased 1% to C$182.2 million.

