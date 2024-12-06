Laurentian Bank Of Canada Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Laurentian Bank Of Canada Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reported fourth quarter net income of C$40.7 million and earnings per share of C$0.88, compared with net income of C$30.6 million and earnings per share of C$0.67, a year ago. Adjusted net income was C$40.9 million and adjusted earnings per share was C$0.89, compared with C$44.7 million and C$1.00. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue was C$250.77 million, up 1% from previous year. Net interest income decreased to C$173.9 million, compared with C$182.9 million, prior year. The company said the decrease was mainly due to lower net interest income from lower commercial loan volumes. Analysts on average had estimated C$248.94 million in revenue.

The Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada declared a regular quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the common shares, payable on February 1, 2025 to the holders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025.

