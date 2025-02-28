Laurentian Bank Of Canada Q4 Net Income Rises, But Missed Estimates

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reported Friday that net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter grew to C$34.35 million or C$0.76 per share from C$32.68 million or C$0.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the quarter was C$34.20 million or C$0.78 per share, compared to C$39.55 million or C$0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased to C$249.64 million from C$258.34 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$248.27 million for the quarter.

The Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada declared a regular quarterly dividend of C$0.47 per share on the common shares, payable on May 1, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.

