Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 28.52

The average one-year price target for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) has been revised to $28.52 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of $24.03 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.37 to a high of $30.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.92% from the latest reported closing price of $18.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laurentian Bank of Canada. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCDF is 0.07%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 449K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing a decrease of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 13.75% over the last quarter.

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 392K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 8.37% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 215K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCDF by 21.89% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

